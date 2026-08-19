Detergent mixed into mid-day meal leaves children ill in Bihar

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS): More than two dozen children fell ill on Tuesday after consuming the Mid-Day Meal at Parasi Middle School in the Noorsarai police station area. Panic ensued at the school after the children complained of vomiting and dizziness after eating the food in which detergent powder had been added by the cook by mistake.
All the children were taken to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Jayaprakash Singh visited the hospital to check on the children and stated that they were all out of danger.
According to the school's principal, Shailendra Kumar Singh, the Mid-Day Meal served on Tuesday consisted of rice and a soybean dish.
After a complaint that the food lacked salt, the cook mistakenly added detergent powder Surf instead of salt.
It was reported that the salt and detergent were kept in the same location in the kitchen.
Shortly after eating the food, the children began to vomit and feel dizzy. Attempts were made to provide first aid at the school, but when their condition did not improve, they were sent to Sadar Hospital.
Following the arrival of a large number of children at the hospital, their family members also gathered there.
The families alleged that there were inadequate arrangements at the hospital, noting that two or three girls were being treated on a single bed.
This led to a brief commotion. The situation calmed down later after the Civil Surgeon assured them of better treatment.
This incident has also raised questions regarding the Health Department's emergency preparedness.
Family members alleged that despite being informed about the children falling ill, neither an ambulance was sent from Noorsarai Hospital nor did a medical team reach the school.
Due to the unavailability of ambulances, the families had to transport the children to Sadar Hospital using e-rickshaws and tempos.
The families stated that had an ambulance and a medical team arrived on time from the local hospital, the children could have received immediate medical assistance.
Serious questions are now being raised regarding both the monitoring of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the emergency response of the local healthcare system in Bihar.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.