Despite sops, enrolment in Karnataka govt schools low: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Despite giving uniforms, food and shoes, government schools are seeing a dip in the number of students year after year, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa in the Legislative Council on Monday, expressing his helplessness. Accepting that government schools do face shortcomings, he said many reforms have been brought in, and urged students to return to government schools.

Replying to BJP MLC Nirani Hanumant Rudrappa, he said the enrolment of children in Kannada schools dropped by 11.20% in the last three years and it is not because of opening of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). It is because of parents’ obsession with English medium schools, their attraction to national curriculum and an increase in the number of private schools.

He said the government will come up with a campaign to increase enrolment and urged public representatives to join hands to bring children to government schools in their respective constituencies.