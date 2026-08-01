Despite ethnic unrest, Manipur's students and teachers remained committed to excellence: CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has said that despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the ethnic violence in the state, students and teachers remained steadfast in their commitment to education and continued striving for excellence rather than allowing the crisis to disrupt their academic pursuits.
The Chief Minister on Friday attended the Awards Ceremony of the "Incentive to Government School Students Who Excel in Higher Secondary Examination" at the Palace Auditorium at MSFDS in Imphal.
Addressing the gathering, highlighting the significant role played by women in Manipuri society, CM Singh added that Manipuri women have always been known for their courage, resilience and contributions, as reflected through places such as Ima Keithel (all women's markets) and iconic leaders like Rani Gaidinliu.
Referring to Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and her recent achievement of winning the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said her remarkable accomplishment continues to inspire the younger generation.
The Chief Minister congratulated all the awardees for their outstanding achievements and lauded the dedication of teachers and parents in their endeavour to nurturing the students.
He said that the award scheme, launched in 2018, has been encouraging healthy competition among government school students while supporting meritorious students to pursue higher education.
Highlighting the state government's efforts to strengthen government schools, the Chief Minister recalled the launch of the "School Fagathansi Mission" in 2019, under which schools with very low enrolment were merged with nearby government schools as part of the "One School Development per Constituency" initiative.
Citing the example of Chingamakha High School in his Singjamei Assembly Constituency, he said that when he was first elected, the school had only 14 students, whereas today its enrolment has crossed 250.
He also noted that around 15 students from the school appeared in the HSLC Examination this year, with eight securing first division.
CM Khemchand Singh also expressed pride that T.G. Higher Secondary School secured 11 state position holders out of its 17 awardees, describing the achievement as a shining example of the talent, determination and leadership of Manipuri girls, and a testament to the strength of women empowerment in the state.
Stressing that education remains the backbone of human society, he assured that the state government is always open to listening to the concerns and grievances of students, teachers and all stakeholders through meaningful dialogue.
The Chief Minister appealed to all sections of society to refrain from resorting to bandhs, blockades and other forms of disruption, saying that such activities adversely affect students and create hardships for society as a whole.
During the programme, he presented awards to the meritorious students under the "Incentive to Government School Students Who Excel in Higher Secondary Examination" scheme.
The programme was also conducted simultaneously in five districts—Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Jiribam and Tengnoupal -- through virtual mode.
Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts attended the programme, where students from those districts also received their awards under the scheme.
Among the schools, T.G. Higher Secondary School secured the highest number of awards with 17 awardees, including 11 state position holders, followed by C.C. Higher Secondary School with eight awards and Kakching Higher Secondary School with five awards.
Overall, 24 awards went to schools from the hill districts and 41 awards to schools from the valley districts.
This year's awards recognised 65 students, comprising 14 State awardees and 51 District awardees.
Under the scheme, the first, second and third state position holders receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively, while students securing fourth position onwards receive Rs 1 lakh each.
District-level first and second position holders receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.