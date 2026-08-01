Despite ethnic unrest, Manipur's students and teachers remained committed to excellence: CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has said that despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the ethnic violence in the state, students and teachers remained steadfast in their commitment to education and continued striving for excellence rather than allowing the crisis to disrupt their academic pursuits.

The Chief Minister on Friday attended the Awards Ceremony of the "Incentive to Government School Students Who Excel in Higher Secondary Examination" at the Palace Auditorium at MSFDS in Imphal.