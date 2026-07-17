Why thousands of competitive exam aspirants braved severe storms to see Rahul Gandhi



Amar Mehta lost his life in an accident late last night after an iron cutter fell on him while preparations were underway for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be held today at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

Ahead of the programme, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, " Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Dehradun is Rahul Gandhi's second public meeting with students after Kota. While the Kota event focused on coaching centres, this programme focuses on the paper leak issue. This is not just about NEET, but also concerns the wider examination system, including CBSE and CUET, and similar public meetings will be held across the country. The proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill would lead to excessive centralisation... Rahul Gandhi had mentioned three major problems in India's education system: privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification". These three have created uncertainty over the future of millions of young people."

Earlier today, Gandhi arrived at Jolly Grant Airport to participate in the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', had become the "epicentre of paper leaks" and questioned the state government's handling of the issue.

"I am coming to Dehradun on July 17th. But why Uttarakhand? Because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into the epicentre of paper leaks," he wrote.

Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in UKSSSC examinations held in 2025, Gandhi claimed that a "system" had emerged where government posts were being secured through means other than merit.

"A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," he said.

Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" which has now reached Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and seeks to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system.