Designing the digital backbone

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) engineering involves designing and implementing digital circuits on programmable semiconductor chips. Unlike conventional software, which instructs a processor to perform tasks, FPGA engineering allows engineers to configure hardware to carry out specific operations simultaneously. FPGAs are used in telecommunications, aerospace and defence, medical equipment, automotive electronics and artificial intelligence systems.

“An FPGA engineer turns an engineering idea into a working digital hardware solution. We design the logic, implement it on a chip, and ensure that it works correctly and meets the required performance,” says Addala Veera Manikanta, FPGA Engineer.