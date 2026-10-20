Designing the digital backbone

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) engineering involves designing and implementing digital circuits on programmable semiconductor chips. Unlike conventional software, which instructs a processor to perform tasks, FPGA engineering allows engineers to configure hardware to carry out specific operations simultaneously. FPGAs are used in telecommunications, aerospace and defence, medical equipment, automotive electronics and artificial intelligence systems.
“An FPGA engineer turns an engineering idea into a working digital hardware solution. We design the logic, implement it on a chip, and ensure that it works correctly and meets the required performance,” says Addala Veera Manikanta, FPGA Engineer.
FPGA engineers use hardware description languages such as Verilog and VHDL to describe digital circuits. Their responsibilities include simulating designs, implementing them on chips, analysing timing requirements, integrating components and debugging hardware. They also work with communication protocols that enable different components to exchange data.
Manikanta's interest began with childhood curiosity about electronic toys and their internal circuits. After pursuing a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, he explored VLSI design and digital electronics. An internship at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, during his final year introduced him to practical FPGA development.
Students aspiring to enter this field can pursue Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering or related disciplines. Knowledge of digital logic, computer architecture, Verilog or VHDL, and development tools such as AMD Vivado or Intel Quartus Prime can be useful.
“My recommendation is to start with small projects, such as a digital counter, a UART communication controller, a FIFO buffer or a simple control circuit, and gradually implement them on an FPGA development board,” he says.
Career options include FPGA Design Engineer, RTL Design Engineer, FPGA Verification Engineer and Hardware Validation Engineer. With experience, professionals can progress into hardware architecture and research and development.
As India's semiconductor ecosystem develops, FPGA expertise can be relevant to chip prototyping, communications and specialised computing. Manikanta advises students to prioritise practical learning and build a strong foundation in digital electronics.