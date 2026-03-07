Deserve great deal of credit: Indo-Pacific Forum President hails PM Modi, Piyush Goyal for India-EU FTA

Speaking to ANI, Arha credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for driving the initiative. The landmark India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), often referred to as the "mother of all deals," was officially concluded on January 27, 2026, following nearly two decades of negotiations.



"... Together, we will transform Indo-Mediterranean and European trade. Prime Minister Modi and your Commerce Minister, Mr Piyush Goyal, deserve a great deal of credit for making this happen...," he said.

By connecting two of the world's largest democratic economies, the deal creates a massive market of approximately 2 billion people, aiming to significantly reshape trade, investment, and supply chain resilience between India and Europe.

