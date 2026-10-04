Desert National Park bustard release rewards years of field research by conservation scientists

He highlighted the dedication and perseverance of the researchers involved in the conservation programme and said the project had been pursued with passion for years. “A day before we begin the rewilding of the Great Indian Bustard in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, visited the breeding facility at Ramdevra. I was immensely impressed by the perseverance of our young researchers and scientists, who have pursued this project with passion for years, demonstrating exceptional dedication to the conservation of this iconic species,” Yadav posted on X.