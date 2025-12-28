Dermatitis in the digital age: How gadgets are affecting skin health

The common signs you will see when gadgets start affecting your skin:

Acne along the jaw line, chin, and cheek. These are called localised or mechanical acne, which comes from the phone repeatedly being in contact with the skin.

Recurrent itching, irritation, or erythema in repeated contact points such as behind the ear and cheek.

Worsening of rosacea or seborrheic dermatitis after a long period of usage with heat and sweat.

Intensifying pigmentation, such as dulling or early ageing signs, is prevalent in people with prolonged screen exposure.