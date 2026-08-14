Deregistration of 36,211 firms will not derail industrial jobs or new ventures in Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Pawar said, "Problems in Chakan MIDC are to be resolved on a priority basis. The issues related to roads, traffic, and other infrastructure facilities in Chakan MIDC will be addressed on a priority basis. A meeting will soon be held with entrepreneurs from Chakan, senior MIDC officials, local administration, and district administration to promptly find solutions to these problems. In this regard, a detailed discussion was held with Dhananjay Shedge, representatives of the Chakan Citizens' Action Committee and industrial organisations. The problems faced by entrepreneurs were understood, and they were assured of the necessary actions to resolve them."