Dept of Edu partners with Madras Dyslexia Association to train teachers as special educators

In a bid to strengthen inclusive education, the Department of Education has joined hands with the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to train two teachers as special educators.

The initiative focuses on equipping teachers with the skills to identify and support children with learning difficulties across schools in southern India.

Two teachers — Deckyi Tsomo from STS Arlikumari and Kelsang Choedon from STS Mundgod — have been selected for a six-week intensive training programme at the MDA, which began on October 6.