Dept of Edu partners with Madras Dyslexia Association to train teachers as special educators

In a bid to strengthen inclusive education, the Department of Education has joined hands with the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to train two teachers as special educators.
The initiative focuses on equipping teachers with the skills to identify and support children with learning difficulties across schools in southern India.
Two teachers — Deckyi Tsomo from STS Arlikumari and Kelsang Choedon from STS Mundgod — have been selected for a six-week intensive training programme at the MDA, which began on October 6.
Through the programme, they will learn to recognize specific learning disabilities and design inclusive classroom strategies.
Even as their training progresses, Tsomo and Choedon have started conducting sessions for fellow teachers from the Inclusive Committee every Wednesday and Saturday.
These sessions emphasize practical approaches to accommodate diverse learning needs and adapt lessons to individual students.
The broader goal of the collaboration is to empower teachers to create classrooms where every child can learn and thrive.