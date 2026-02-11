Goa gears up for Carnival 2026 starting February 13

Panaji: The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, is all set to host the much-anticipated Goa Carnival 2026, one of the state's most iconic cultural celebrations. Known for its vivid colours, lively music, and festive spirit, the Carnival draws huge participation from both residents and visitors, reflecting Goa's rich cultural heritage and tradition of joyous festivities.



The official announcement of Goa Carnival 2026 were made in the presence of Managing Director, GTDC, Kuldeep Arolkar; Deputy Director of Tourism, Dhiraj Wagle; Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, Jayesh Kankonkar; General Manager GTDC, Gavin Dias; Deputy General Manager (Hotels & Marketing), GTDC, Deepak Narvekar; and King Momo, Cedric Da Costa, who symbolically ushered in the festive spirit of Carnival, according to an official release.



The festivities will commence with the traditional Curtain Raiser on 13th February 2026 at Porvorim. The celebrations will then move to Panaji on 14th February 2026 with the ceremonial flag-off of the Carnival parade. On 15th February 2026, the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, followed by Vasco on 16th February 2026. The festivities will culminate on 17th February 2026 with grand celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim, taking the spirit of Carnival across North Goa.