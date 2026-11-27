Bengaluru: Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars LÃ¸kke Rasmussen on Friday visited Bengaluru to explore India's tech capabilities and discuss deeper bilateral cooperation in the sector, officials said.
Denmark has an Innovation Centre at its Consulate General in Bengaluru, the country's only permanent diplomatic representation in India outside Delhi, they said.
During visits focused on space, quantum technology and defence in India's premier tech hub, the minister highlighted the potential for Denmark to attract Indian tech talent.
The Bengaluru visit will be followed by a visit to Delhi on Saturday, according to a statement.
"Denmark and Karnataka both understand that innovation is key to our prosperity. Our economies thrive on technological advances, and we have much to offer each other. That is why we have partnered with Karnataka and established an Innovation Centre at our consulate here," the minister said.
"You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work," he added.
He visited C-CAMP, where Denmark's Novo Nordisk Foundation and BioInnovation Institute are present, and the quantum company QpiAI to discuss innovation and quantum technology.
He also visited the ISRO headquarters to discuss possible cooperation in space, including how Danish SMEs and start-ups can collaborate with the space agency, the statement said.
The delegation further visited Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), where components from Danish company HBK are used in the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and the Light Combat Helicopter, as well as in research and development testing of the Tejas fighter jet.
The minister, in addition, met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and representatives of Danish companies in the state to discuss the role of Global Capability Centres and India's large tech talent pool, it said.
He launched the report 'Access to Tech Talent in India', prepared by Innovation Centre Denmark in Bengaluru. The report examines the potential for Denmark to attract talent from India to address the shortage of skilled labour in its expanding tech sector, the statement said.
Listing Danish investments in Karnataka, the statement said Carlsberg inaugurated a new canning line at its Mysuru brewery in January 2026, with an investment of approximately USD 10.6 million (Rs 100 crore) and a capacity of 22,000 cans per hour.
PowerCurve, a Danish wind-turbine blade optimisation company, established its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru in October 2026, it said.
Norican Group strengthened its manufacturing presence in India with the launch of a new greenfield facility in Tumakuru in June 2026.
KK Wind Solutions inaugurated its largest manufacturing facility in Asia at Dobbaspet, near Bengaluru, in May 2025. Spread across 17,000 sq m, the facility manufactures power converters and control systems for wind turbines and has the capacity to employ up to 400 people, the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.