Denmark delivers final letter ending 400-year postal tradition

Copenhagen: Denmark's state-run postal service, PostNord, delivered its final letter on Tuesday (local time), bringing an end to more than 400 years of traditional mail delivery as the country fully embraces digital communication, CNN reported.



With this move, Denmark becomes the first country in the world to officially decide that physical letter delivery is no longer essential or economically sustainable in the digital age.



The decision reflects a sharp and long-term decline in letter usage.

According to CNN, in 2024, PostNord delivered over 90 per cent fewer letters than it did in 2000. A similar trend has been seen elsewhere, including in the United States, where the US Postal Service delivered about half as much mail in 2024 compared to 2006.