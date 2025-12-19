"Democray a process of engagement, accountability," Rahul Gandhi in Berlin

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) on X on Friday shared highlights from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address at the Hertie School in Berlin, where he spoke on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility.

"Democracy is not merely a system of government--it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility, and accountability," Gandhi said, reflecting on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility in a rapidly changing world.

Addressing an audience of students, scholars, and academics, Gandhi shared insights from his personal and political experiences.

"He spoke about a world undergoing a transition in power, while also offering his perspectives on the state of Indian democracy. He emphasised the importance of inclusive and equitable education and highlighted the need for stronger global cooperation to address deep-rooted structural inequalities," the IOC statement added.

