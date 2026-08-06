ABVP to continue nationwide examination campaign



In Bihar, ABVP has sought a high-level, time-bound inquiry into the alleged question paper leak in the Patna University Law Entrance Examination-2026. In Jharkhand, it has demanded strict action against those responsible for alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, along with comprehensive reforms in the examination and recruitment system.

The organisation said it is also pursuing student-related issues in other states. In Telangana, it has demanded the release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, while in Himachal Pradesh it is protesting against the recent fee hike at Himachal Pradesh University. In Madhya Pradesh, ABVP has opposed the proposed Madhya Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that certain provisions could promote the commercialisation of higher education and dilute academic standards.



ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said the issues being raised concern the future of millions of students across the country.

"Paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, lack of transparency in examinations and inadequate institutional accountability have seriously affected students' confidence. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue on these issues, several governments have responded with suppression of peaceful democratic protests. ABVP strongly condemns police action against its activists in various states and reiterates that it will continue its democratic struggle for a transparent, credible and student-centric examination system," Solanki said.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.