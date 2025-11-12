Delhi’s youngest students back to screens as pollution soars

As the national capital’s air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category, schools across the capital and NCR districts have switched to a hybrid mode of learning for students up to Class 5. Acting on directives from CAQM, authorities have implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), allowing students to attend classes either online or offline until further notice.

The order applies to schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE), NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board. Schools were told to inform parents and ensure online access wherever possible, including in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Parent bodies urged authorities to expand the directive. “It should apply to Classes 6–12 as well. Students are falling sick and can’t breathe properly,” said Aparajita Gautam, President, Parents Association. She added that 15 days each year should be declared as “pollution holidays.”

While parents admit online classes are not ideal, they say safety must come first. Gautam also called for structural solutions like tree planting, water sprinklers, and cleanliness drives, adding that government schools need better digital resources.

(Written by Teesta Guha Ganguly of The New Indian Express)