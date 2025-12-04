Delhi's Vidya Shakti Mission to provide free coaching to 2,200 students

The Delhi government has launched the 'Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission', a Rs 21-crore initiative aimed at offering free coaching to students preparing for competitive exams.

According to the government, the Mission is expected to aid 2,200 students preparing for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), Chartered Accountant (CA) exams, and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

This mission aims to ensure that students from Delhi government schools have access to AI-equipped classrooms, human-value-based learning, and equal opportunities.

The coaching is provided through partnerships with institutions like Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus, and Ravindra Institute. Students receive classroom teaching, live sessions, study materials, and test-preparation support, with classes scheduled after school hours and on weekends, ANI reports.

To promote gender inclusion, the government has reserved 50 seats exclusively for girls in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation courses, and 150 of the 1,000 CUET-UG seats.

Approximately 62,000 students appeared for the CET-2025 held on October 30 to qualify for the coaching programme. The counselling process has been completed, and classes commenced on November 26.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised that the mission is designed to empower talent, protect mental health, bridge social gaps, and expand educational opportunities from the grassroots level.