Delhi’s SOS button promise breaks down in real rides, real fear

No awareness, no clarity for many

Another set of commuters, who also happen to be in the majority, are completely unaware of the existence of these buttons. A small social media survey carried out by the correspondent while working on the story revealed that almost every second woman in Delhi NCR has “never even heard or seen one while travelling in the cabs, leave aside using it.” There is also limited public education around panic buttons. Many passengers are unaware of how the system works, what response to expect, or whom the alert reaches. In difficult situations, this uncertainty can deter people from using the button altogether.

Ironically, drivers themselves often have little clarity about how panic buttons function. Many commercial vehicle drivers admit they were instructed to install panic buttons to comply with licensing rules. “They told us it is mandatory; otherwise, challan hoga (we’ll be fined). Nobody explained what system it connects to,” said a cab driver who has been driving in Delhi for over a decade, said Saleem.

According to sources cab aggregators who were aware of the matter admitted that the system does not function as intended on the ground. “Physical panic buttons installed in commercial vehicles are largely not connected to any active police control room, meaning that pressing the button often does not trigger a response. While government notifications refer to vehicle location tracking, there is little clarity on where this GPS data is received or monitored, particularly for moving vehicles that may cross district or state boundaries within minutes,” he said.

He further said that physical buttons are easier to tamper with, as they involve exposed wiring that can be disabled. They are positioned in such a visible way inside the vehicle that it makes them difficult to use discreetly, potentially putting passengers, especially women, at greater risk in threatening situations. Meanwhile, “drivers have to bear the financial burden of installation and annual renewal, reportedly paying between `5,000 and `8,000 depending on the Regional Transport Office, despite limited practical utility,” he added.

Some cab drivers have said that the panic buttons had stopped working months after installation. Few of them claim that the GPS modules linked to the buttons frequently lose network connectivity making it difficult for anybody to navigate through them.

The patchy system fails all

At the heart of the problem lies a fragmented emergency response ecosystem.

For panic buttons to work effectively, multiple systems must function seamlessly: the hardware inside the vehicle, GPS connectivity, backend servers, and a responsive control room capable of acting on alerts in real time. In Delhi, this chain is often broken at several points.

Speaking to the newspaper, a source said, “App-based aggregators have repeatedly flagged these issues in consultations with authorities, recommending manufacturer-level installation and backend police integration.”

“Despite multiple representations, the mandate continues in its current form, even as several doubts remain over its effectiveness,” he added.

Sharing his story, cab drivers like Saleem said, “Vehicle fitness checks and licensing inspections typically verify the physical presence of a panic button. Rarely do they test whether the button is connected, functional, or capable of sending alerts.”

“On the other hand, app-based SOS features are designed to provide a more discreet and integrated emergency response mechanism for both riders and drivers. The SOS button can be activated directly from the app without drawing attention, allowing users to seek help without alerting others in the vehicle,” said Aakash Aggarwal, Head of Policy, Safety and Driver Communications at Uber India.

He further explained that when used, the in-app SOS connects users to emergency services such as 112 or 100, while at the same time sharing critical information with the police backend, including vehicle details, driver information, and live GPS location updated every few seconds.

“This is particularly significant for moving vehicles, where conventional emergency calls often require detailed explanations, as calls are often transferred across jurisdictions,” he added.

Aggarwal also said that while emergency numbers can be dialled directly from a phone, the in-app SOS reduces response time by automatically transmitting verified and continuously updated data, making it a more effective safety tool in practice.

Police sources in the national capital have said that even though the PCR receives distress calls, they have not received any particular alert raised by panic buttons in cabs.

Such delays and lack of accountability are deeply disturbing for survivors of harassment or intimidation, as they often reinforce the perception that the system cannot be relied upon.

Looking ahead for probable solution

If panic buttons are to move beyond symbolism, systemic reforms are essential.

Functionality must be prioritised over mere installation. These should be followed up by regular audits that would test whether panic buttons are operational and connected to control rooms. In addition to that, vehicles with non-functional devices should face penalties, and repeat offenders should risk losing permits.

A significant share of responsibility must also rest with device vendors, cab aggregators, and transport authorities to ensure regular maintenance, timely upgrades, and a responsive emergency framework.

Most importantly, integration needs improvement. Physical panic buttons, app-based SOS features, GPS systems, and police databases must operate on a unified basis in order to reduce fragmentation.

Drivers should understand how the system works and why it matters, and passengers should know what happens when they press the button and what support they can expect. In a city as complex as Delhi, women’s safety cannot hinge on a single device. Panic buttons can play a role, but only as part of a wider ecosystem that includes responsive policing, accountable transport operators, and primarily public trust.

Until that ecosystem is strong enough, one small red button inside Delhi’s cabs will remain what many commuters already view it to be – just a broken promise.