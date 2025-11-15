Delhi’s biggest sporting carnival 'Khel Mahakumbh' set to kick off

The Delhi government is set to host a citywide Khel Mahakumbh, a major sporting event targeting school- to postgraduate-level sportspersons across the capital. Expected to draw nearly one lakh participants, the event will be held across 40 sports centres and stadiums instead of being limited to a single venue, making it one of the largest multi-sport initiatives undertaken by the city.

According to officials, the Khel Mahakumbh is likely to begin by the end of November and will feature around six major sporting categories, including football, basketball, judo, boxing, yoga, among others. “It will happen in different stadiums and sports centres across Delhi. The Sports Branch has over 40 centres functioning under its purview,” a source from the Delhi government said.

The event is likely to kick off from the end of November.

The initiative draws inspiration from the original Khel Mahakumbh (KMK) launched in Gujarat in 2010 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of the state. The success of the Gujarat model later served as the foundation for the nationwide Khelo India programme, launched by the Central government to strengthen grassroots sports.

As part of the upcoming Mahakumbh, the Sports Branch of the Directorate of Education issued a notification on October 28, inviting applications for 14 contractual posts for the Khelo India Centre of Excellence at Chhatrasal Stadium. Additionally, applications were invited for six past champion athletes, also on a contractual basis, in the disciplines of yoga, football, boxing, judo, basketball, and mallakhamb (a traditional sport in which a group of gymnasts perform aerial Yoga). These athletes will help mentor young sportspersons during event.

Earlier in June 2025, the Delhi government had proposed setting up six more Khelo India Centres across the city to nurture emerging talent and promote a culture of fitness. The proposal, currently awaiting approval from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), includes plans for modern facilities, expert coaching, and professional training. “Once operational, the centres will play a crucial role in identifying and developing grassroots sporting talent, significantly boosting India’s prospects at the national and international level,” the source said.