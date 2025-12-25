Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, several areas record ‘moderate’ AQI

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality recorded a noticeable improvement on Thursday morning, a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas revoked restrictions imposed under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, citing a sustained improvement in pollution levels.

Although the city’s overall air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category with an average Air Quality Index of 221, several locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region registered better readings, falling into the ‘moderate’ category.