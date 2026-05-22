Delhi Zoo to raise awareness for sustainable living among students

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park on Thursday launched its Summer Vacation Programme 2026 to raise awareness among school students about biodiversity conservation, climate action and sustainable living.
According to a statement, the programme commenced at the zoo's Education Centre with students from different schools across Delhi-NCR.
Organised under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and aligned with the World Environment Day theme "Inspired by Nature, For Climate, For Our Future", the initiative seeks to engage students through interactive educational activities focused on wildlife protection, cleanliness and environmental awareness, the statement said.
It said a total of 854 students registered for the programme. Of these, 60 participants were selected on a first-come, first-served basis and contacted for confirmation.
Interacting with the participants, Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar highlighted the importance of engaging young minds in biodiversity conservation and environmental stewardship through innovative educational initiatives.
On the inaugural day, 39 students from 15 schools attended the session. The day began with an orientation programme introducing participants to the objectives and activities planned under the initiative, followed by a guided visit to herbivore and carnivore enclosures within the zoo premises.
Dr Faiyaz A delivered an expert talk on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity, it said.
The two-week programme, continuing till June 6 and involving students from Classes VI to XII, is being conducted in two slots, Slot A and Slot B, with 50 participants in each, including 25 junior and 25 senior students, the statement said.
Sessions of wildlife photography, art and craft activities, heritage walks, slogan writing, poster-making competitions, cleanliness awareness drives, clay modelling, essay writing, exhibitions and expert talks are scheduled in the programme.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.