Delhi Zoo organise 'Swachhata Pakhwada', invites students to participate

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park (NZP) on Monday launched its fortnight-long Swachhata Pakhwada 2026 campaign, aimed at promoting cleanliness, environmental conservation and sustainable lifestyles among visitors, students and staff.
The campaign, being observed from June 1 to 15, was inaugurated with a mass Swachhata Pledge and an orientation programme outlining the activities planned during the period, according to a statement.
As part of the opening day events, a painting and poster-making competition on the theme
"Pollution among National Parks and Sanctuaries â€“ Protected Areas" was organised. A total of 44 students from 23 schools participated in the competition, expressing concerns and solutions related to environmental pollution through creative works, it stated.
As per to zoo official, the campaign is aligned with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and seeks to encourage behavioural changes towards cleaner surroundings, waste reduction and environmental responsibility.
A series of educational and awareness programmes have been planned during the fortnight, including nukkad nataks on cleanliness and hygiene, expert sessions on butterflies, moths and fireflies, plogging activities, clay modelling competitions, guided zoo tours focusing on wildlife conservation, and essay-writing and painting contests, it read.
It said that special outreach programmes for visitors, including doodle campaigns, quizzes and awareness interactions on environmental sustainability and Mission LiFE, will also be organised.
The zoo will celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 with a mass cleanliness pledge, plantation of 100 trees under the nationwide "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, and cleanliness drives across the zoo premises, the statement mentioned.
Other activities include cleaning campaigns at ponds and wetlands within the zoo, student talks on Mission LiFE, exhibitions showcasing outcomes of various competitions, and segregation of obsolete and unserviceable items for auction, it stated.
Speaking on the occasion, zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar (IFS) said cleanliness and conservation are closely linked and stressed the need for collective efforts to protect the environment for future generations.
The National Zoological Park has invited students, visitors and stakeholders to participate in the activities and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.