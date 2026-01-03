AQI improves as Delhi braces for chilly morning; Republic Day prep goes on

New Delhi: Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to 'poor' days after being in the 'very poor' category as the national capital woke up to a chilly and windy morning on Saturday.



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the daily average AQI continued to decline, with the city recording an overall AQI of 222.



Among key monitoring stations, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 248, R.K. Puram 252, Rohini 270 and Mundka 281. Chandni Chowk registered an AQI of 272, while ITO recorded 219. Air quality was relatively better at Bawana (AQI 145) and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (AQI 148).