Delhi Unveils Winter Action Plan for Schools

NEW DELHI: With the capital bracing for an intense winter marked by cold waves, dense fog and biting winds, the Delhi education department has rolled out a Winter Readiness Plan for all schools from ensuring hot meals and lukewarm drinking water to fixing broken doors, shifting assemblies indoors, monitoring students’ clothing, and even providing heaters for security guards.
The comprehensive directive, issued on December 8, pushes all government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to take proactive, child-centric measures as the capital prepares for a prolonged cold spell.
The directorate of education (DoE) has emphasised that younger students are vulnerable to cold-related illnesses, making it imperative that schools ensure safe and conducive learning environments. One of the core measures outlined in the circular is the strengthening of the mid-day meal (MDM) programme. Schools must serve hot, freshly prepared and nutritious meals on time to ensure they reach children while still warm. They must also arrange adequate indoor seating so students do not have to eat in the cold.
To help students better cope with freezing temperatures, schools have been advised to provide lukewarm drinking water using kettles, insulated jugs or heating equipment, with SMC funds available for government schools to facilitate this. Regular cleaning of water containers and prioritising younger children for warm water access have been highlighted as essential steps. Class teachers are required to conduct daily checks to ensure students arrive in proper winter clothing, helping identify children who may need support.
The circular also addresses infrastructural readiness, directing schools to immediately undertake minor repair work particularly fixing broken windowpanes and doors to prevent cold air from seeping into classrooms. During severe cold conditions, morning assemblies must be shifted indoors or conducted inside classrooms to protect students from the early-morning chill.
Heads of schools have been instructed to prepare a list of children who appear to lack adequate winter wear. They must coordinate with school management committees, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations and local agencies to arrange essentials for such students. Meanwhile, recognising that security guards remain outdoors for extended hours, the directive asks schools to provide heaters at security posts.
Teachers have also been asked to conduct short awareness sessions on seasonal health risks, including colds, flu and respiratory issues, to help students adopt preventive measures. Heads of schools must conduct daily checks on meal distribution, drinking water arrangements and classroom conditions, said the department. District and zonal authorities will carry out surprise inspections to ensure strict compliance. “The department has mandated immediate implementation and asked schools to inform all staff, students and parents of the winter directives as Delhi moves into one of its harshest phases of the year,” read the circular.
