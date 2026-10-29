Delhi University withdraws Hindi PhD interview schedule after student protests

Students question shortlisting and interview notice

The interview notification required candidates to report at 9.15 am on October 28, with the first session scheduled to begin at 9.30 am. According to the published schedule, 45 candidates had been called for the morning session and another 27 for the afternoon session.

Students argued that the limited time between the announcement and the interviews made it difficult for applicants to arrange travel and prepare. A candidate from Uttar Pradesh told NDTV that they had emailed the university about the process but had not received a response.

The number of candidates called for interviews was another point of contention. ABVP and DUSU questioned why only a limited number of applicants had been shortlisted when the department reportedly had more than 150 PhD seats.

The student organisations demanded that all applicants be given an opportunity to appear for interviews. They also sought adequate representation for candidates who had qualified through the National Eligibility Test (NET) and those applying under the ‘Only for PhD’ category.

DUSU president Yash Dabas questioned how applicants from outside Delhi could reach the university within 18 to 20 hours of the notification being issued. He also alleged that some candidates appeared to have been given preferential treatment. These allegations have not been independently established.

ABVP’s Delhi University secretary, Akshay Pratap Singh, told that the organisation would continue pressing for its demands and would not tolerate discrimination.