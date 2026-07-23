Paper leak protests: DU backs Modi's fast-track courts, urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast



The statement came after Prime Minister Modi announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks amid mounting protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stressed that the future and welfare of the country's youth remained the government's top priority.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of intensified protests in Delhi and several other cities over the alleged NEET paper leak. Protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to the controversy, withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful demonstrators, and a government assurance that no such cases would be registered against peaceful protesters in the future.

Sourav Das, spokesperson for the protesting organisation, termed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as "non-negotiable" and said the agitation would continue until the demand was met.

Das also said he had spoken with Sonam Wangchuk, who continues his hunger strike despite being admitted to hospital, and that both agreed the movement should remain peaceful. He alleged that anti-social elements often infiltrate protests to derail them and appealed to demonstrators to maintain peace.

According to Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, and around 60 protesters were injured during clashes that broke out during the demonstrations in the national capital.