Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh reappointed for second five-year term, may continue until 2031

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has begun his second consecutive five-year term, extending his tenure until October 2031, following his reappointment by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the university's Visitor.

The Union Ministry of Education communicated the reappointment in July, with the new term taking effect on October 8, 2026, a day after his first five-year term ended. Singh was appointed the university's 23rd vice-chancellor in 2021.

Singh is the first Delhi University vice-chancellor to be reappointed for a second consecutive five-year term under a provision introduced through amendments to the university's statutes in October 2023. Before the amendment, the university's rules did not permit an incumbent vice-chancellor to be reappointed for another term.