Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh reappointed for second five-year term, may continue until 2031

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has begun his second consecutive five-year term, extending his tenure until October 2031, following his reappointment by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the university's Visitor.
The Union Ministry of Education communicated the reappointment in July, with the new term taking effect on October 8, 2026, a day after his first five-year term ended. Singh was appointed the university's 23rd vice-chancellor in 2021.
Singh is the first Delhi University vice-chancellor to be reappointed for a second consecutive five-year term under a provision introduced through amendments to the university's statutes in October 2023. Before the amendment, the university's rules did not permit an incumbent vice-chancellor to be reappointed for another term.
Why is the reappointment significant?
The reappointment comes as Delhi University continues to implement academic changes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. During Singh's first term, the university introduced the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), adopted the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 and continued admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The changes introduced multiple entry and exit options, multidisciplinary learning and opportunities for students to pursue an Honours degree with research. The Academic Bank of Credits was also introduced as part of the revised academic framework.
Delhi University also replaced its board-mark-based undergraduate admission system with CUET. The university also expanded digital processes for admissions and administration.
Singh's second term will continue during the implementation of these changes across the university's colleges and departments.
Who is Yogesh Singh?
A professor of computer engineering, Singh took charge as Delhi University's vice-chancellor on October 8, 2021. Before joining DU, he served as vice-chancellor of Delhi Technological University from 2016 to 2021. He had also headed Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and served as director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, now known as Netaji Subhas University of Technology.
His academic background is in computer engineering and software engineering. He has also held administrative positions at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, including roles related to examinations and student affairs.
What changed in the rules?
The reappointment was made possible by an amendment to Delhi University's Statute 11-F(4), approved in 2023. The revised provision allows a vice-chancellor to be reappointed for a second term of five years.
The Union Ministry of Education's order, dated July 2, 2026, conveyed the President's approval for Singh's reappointment with effect from October 8. He can continue until October 2031 if he completes the full term.