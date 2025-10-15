Delhi University to undertake a Rs 1,912.15 crore infrastructure transformation

Delhi University (DU) is undertaking a significant infrastructure transformation, with over a dozen major construction projects valued at Rs 1,912.15 crore.

These initiatives, which include new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries, and a cultural centre, are designed to enhance the university’s academic and residential facilities while expanding its presence across Delhi, reported The New Indian Express.

Commitment to student-centric development

A senior university official emphasised the university’s focus, stating that the initiative reflects DU’s commitment to “placing students at the heart of development.” Several projects are nearing completion, with others expected to be finalised within the next two years, ensuring improved facilities for students and faculty.

Institution of eminence hostel at Dhaka campus

A flagship project is the Institution of Eminence Hostel at the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi, constructed at a cost of Rs 332.83 crore. This nine-storey, gender-inclusive residential complex will house 1,436 students.

The Dhaka campus is also set to see the completion of the Computer Centre and Faculty of Technology buildings, both of which are in their final construction phases.

Law academic block in East Delhi

In Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, a new Law Academic Block is being developed on a 15.25-acre site as part of the East Campus project, with an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. The block will feature 60 classrooms, six moot courts, computer labs, and cafeterias, supporting programs such as LLB, LLM, and an integrated five-year law course.

South Campus and Dwarka developments

On the South Campus, projects worth over Rs 35 crore have been approved, including a new academic building costing Rs 24.6 crore and the expansion of the Geetanjali Girls Hostel at Rs 11.23 crore. Additionally, the upcoming Dwarka West Campus project includes an academic block valued at Rs 107 crore. In Najafgarh’s Roshanpura village, a new Veer Savarkar College is being established at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

Cultural activity centre

To bolster cultural infrastructure, DU has approved a new cultural activity centre near Shankar Lal Hall, featuring facilities for theatre, music, and performing arts. The project will be executed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stones for several key projects, including the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh, academic blocks for the West Campus in Dwarka, and the East Campus in Surajmal Vihar, marking significant milestones in DU’s infrastructure journey.