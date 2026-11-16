Delhi University to issue degrees in year of graduation, 92,000 students to benefit

The University of Delhi (DU) will award students their degrees in the same calendar year they complete their academic programmes for the first time in its history, Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh announced ahead of the university's 103rd convocation on November 20.

The decision is intended to help graduates who need formal proof of their qualifications for employment, postgraduate admissions and other opportunities, particularly overseas, without waiting for a subsequent convocation.

The university will confer degrees on 85,231 undergraduate students and 7,235 postgraduate students at the ceremony. More than 400 doctoral scholars will also receive their degrees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as the chief guest, while Professor Singh will preside over the event.

“Keeping students’ convenience in mind, the decision has been taken to award degrees in the same year they complete their programmes,” Professor Singh said.

Students often need their final degree certificates to meet admission and recruitment deadlines. Delays can affect applications to foreign universities, overseas employment and government or public-sector recruitment that require documentary proof of qualifications.

DU already has a provision for students to apply for digital degrees before the annual convocation. According to the university's examination branch, these applications are generally processed within 10 working days after document verification. Printed degrees are issued within 45 working days after the required formalities are completed.

The new arrangement is expected to reduce the time graduates wait for their degrees by aligning the award process with the year in which they finish their courses.

The ceremony will also recognise academic achievements across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. A total of 163 students will receive gold medals, one student will receive a silver medal and 34 students will be presented with other awards.

The 103rd convocation will be held at the university's Multipurpose Hall at the Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex.