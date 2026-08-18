Delhi University suspends PhD scholar over alleged assault on Professor



DTF stated, "Today's assault is not an isolated case. The safety and dignity of teachers on campus is being repeatedly compromised. Only recently, several professors at the Faculty of Law were verbally abused by a student in a separate incident. Last year, DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha slapped a professor at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College."

"The slow, insufficient and often absent response of the administration in such cases has left teachers with little confidence that the administration will act decisively when they are physically or verbally assaulted, abused and threatened. We demand that strict, swift action be taken against the student responsible in this case, and that the administration put in place clear, enforceable measures to prevent further attacks on teachers," the statement read.