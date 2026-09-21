Delhi University student election study reveals organisational grip at the top despite voter volatility

A new AAP-linked outfit, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), successor in spirit to AAP’s earlier campus wing CYSS, which had explicitly sat out from the 2023 to 2025 and intervening polls, entered the fray for the first time in 2026-27, and a Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SP)-linked independent candidate unexpectedly finished runner-up for Joint Secretary the same year, pointing to a modest widening of the field beyond the traditional ABVP-NSUI-Left triangle, said the study.