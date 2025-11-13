Delhi University strengthens security measures in wake of Red Fort blast

Following the recent blast near Red Fort, the Delhi University’s Proctorial Board convened a meeting on Wednesday and decided to strengthen the security protocols across the varsity’s colleges, departments, and hostel campuses.

The meeting attended by principals of all colleges under the North and South Campuses, heads of departments, and provosts of various hostels and halls, discussed the steps to tighten surveillance and prevent unauthorised access.

Enhanced security protocols

DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar said, “To ensure a secure atmosphere, security will be reinforced both inside and around the college campuses. Security guards at the entry points will maintain records of all private vehicles entering the campus. Individuals entering the college premises will be required to present valid identification cards. Entry of outsiders will be strictly prohibited.”

Local police authorities have also assured their cooperation by increasing night patrolling.

On November 10, 2025, a powerful car explosion occurred near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in central Delhi around 6:50 pm, suspected to be a terrorist attack involving ammonium nitrate explosives.

The blast, which police believe may have been a suicide bombing with two to three occupants in the vehicle, killed at least 13 people and injured over 20 others, shattering windows and igniting nearby vehicles in the crowded tourist area.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked, with the National Investigation Agency leading the probe into a possible Jammu and Kashmir-linked terror module. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "heinous terror incident" and vowed justice, while security has been heightened nationwide.