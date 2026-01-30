Delhi University's Miranda House launches road safety initiative for two-wheelers

New Delhi: Turning a daily safety rule into a campus habit, Miranda House college of Delhi University on Thursday launched 'Helmet Adda,' an initiative aimed at nudging students to take road safety seriously every time they ride a two-wheeler.

According to a statement, the Adda (a hangout), launched by the college's Centre for Environmental Studies and Disaster Management and a road safety NGO, will house 20 helmets on campus to drive up the usage of helmets for safe commuting.