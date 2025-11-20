Delhi University rises to 241 in QS World Ranking

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has improved its position in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026, rising 58 places from 299 to 241 globally.

“The achievement comes in a year when competition intensified sharply, with the number of participating universities increasing from 1,744 to 2,002. With this performance, DU now ranks among the Top 4 institutions in India and Top 36 in Asia, and is the only Indian institution within the national Top 5 to improve its position this year,” the Vice-Chancellor said on Wednesday.

According to the released rankings, India placed fourth globally in representation, with over 100 Indian universities featured in the list.

Of the 103 institutions included, 32 improved their rankings from last year, while 30 saw a drop.