Delhi University revises PG History syllabus, drops dedicated Delhi Sultanate paper from Semester III

The University of Delhi has revised its postgraduate History curriculum under the university's Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024, with a dedicated paper on the Delhi Sultanate no longer appearing in the newly notified Semester III structure.

The earlier paper, titled "Structures of Authority: The Delhi Sultanate and the Making of Medieval Society in North India, c. 1200-1400", was offered as a specialised elective in the Medieval Indian History stream. The department's Semester III course list for August-November 2025 included the paper alongside subjects such as the economic and social history of India, gender relations in Mughal India, eastern India, connected empires and the medieval Deccan.

The revised postgraduate structure approved by Delhi University lists a different set of courses. For Semester I, for example, it introduces "Medieval Societies: Structures, Cultures, and Exchange (c.500-1500 CE)" as a core course, alongside courses on the ancient world and historiography.

The change does not mean that the Delhi Sultanate has been removed from Delhi University's History curriculum altogether. The Sultanate remains part of other courses and historical periods covered by the department. The university's earlier undergraduate History curriculum, for instance, includes material on the Sultanates of Delhi, while the broader medieval-history courses cover political structures, economy, society, culture and religion during the period.