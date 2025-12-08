Delhi University revamps PhD coursework with unified 12–16 credit structure

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has called for a regular, twice-yearly recruitment of permanent staff to strengthen the university's academic backbone.

The Academic Council session was marked by sharp dissent from several members over hiring practices, academic reforms, and recent policy decisions. An official DU statement said that the vice-chancellor urged colleges to prioritise filling permanent positions and reduce dependence on guest faculty.

He also suggested that institutions facing infrastructure constraints look for support from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), cautioning that the financing window "may not remain available indefinitely."