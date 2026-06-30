DU releases CSAS schedule for correction, mid-entry and third round admissions



The university also announced that the mid-entry and correction window will be available from 10:00 AM on July 2 to 4:59 PM on July 4. The mid-entry facility will allow fresh candidates who either did not apply or could not complete their CSAS (PG) application to participate by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

Already registered candidates will also be able to make corrections to selected fields, including eligibility conditions. The third round of CSAS (PG) seat allocation, along with Round 1 of performance-based programmes (MFA, MA Music, B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed.), will be declared on July 6, while the CW, Sports and Ward supernumerary quota allocations will be announced on July 7.