DU releases CSAS schedule for correction, mid-entry and third round admissions

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Monday released the schedule for the upgrade window, mid-entry, correction window, third round of seat allocation, and admissions under performance-based programmes, CW, Sports and Ward categories for postgraduate admissions under CSAS (PG) 2026-27.
According to the notification, the upgrade window will remain open from 10:00 AM on June 30 to 4:59 PM on July 1, allowing eligible candidates who have confirmed their admission in Round I or II to choose between the "Freeze" and "Upgrade" options.
The university also announced that the mid-entry and correction window will be available from 10:00 AM on July 2 to 4:59 PM on July 4. The mid-entry facility will allow fresh candidates who either did not apply or could not complete their CSAS (PG) application to participate by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.
Already registered candidates will also be able to make corrections to selected fields, including eligibility conditions. The third round of CSAS (PG) seat allocation, along with Round 1 of performance-based programmes (MFA, MA Music, B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed.), will be declared on July 6, while the CW, Sports and Ward supernumerary quota allocations will be announced on July 7.
Candidates can accept their allotted seats until 4:59 PM on July 9, departments and colleges will verify applications until July 10 and the last date for online fee payment is July 11, the notification stated.
The university added that additional rounds of allocation may be announced depending on the availability of vacant seats.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.