Registrations open for DU’s new one-year PG, PMB programmes

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday announced the commencement of registration for its new one-year Postgraduate (PG) programmes and the two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology course, while providing key updates across various admission categories.



In a significant announcement, the university has opened the portal for one-year PG programmes specifically for students who have completed a four-year Undergraduate programme under the University General Curriculum Framework (UGCF 2022) based on NEP-2020 from DU. Admissions to these programmes will be based on merit scores obtained in the four-year Bachelor's degree.



Additionally, applications have been invited from Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2026-qualified candidates for the two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology for the 2026-28 batch. Interested candidates for both categories are required to register at the official portal, pgportal.uod.ac.in.