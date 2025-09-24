Delhi University mop-up admissions round: Day 1 turnout remains low

Turnout rates for the physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions round at Delhi University (DU) for its undergraduate courses remained low today, September 24, the day the round began.

Officials say that out of 1,700 Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours seats offered to 876 students today, only 73 seats were filled.

Despite multiple admission rounds, almost 7,000 seats remain unfilled across all categories at DU. Approximately 2,000 places are earmarked for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates.

On the first day, students from all reserved categories were summoned for BA Honours admissions, with the exception of Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Unreserved candidates.

Admissions for the Bachelor of Commerce and Economics courses will begin on September 25.

Admissions for science courses will open on September 26. The mop-up round concludes on September 29.

Unlike regular admission rounds based on CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate) scores, the mop-up round takes Class 12 marks into account when allocating seats.

Candidates who have not yet been admitted to any college course are eligible to participate. Unregistered candidates can also apply by paying a one-time, non-refundable fee of Rs 1000.

DU has also said that any seats that are vacant after September 29 would stay unfilled for the duration of the academic session.