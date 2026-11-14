Delhi University inducts DUSU leaders into women's safety panel for first time

The University of Delhi has included elected student representatives in its Committee on Women Safety and Security for the first time, giving the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) leadership a place in discussions on the safety of women students and employees.

According to a notification issued, the reconstituted committee will be chaired by the university's Proctor and comprise 13 members, in addition to DUSU President Yash Dabas and Secretary Riya Chhawadi.

The panel includes Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and the principals of Hansraj College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College. Other university officials have also been included, while Assistant Librarian Girish Kumar has been appointed member secretary.

The committee is expected to meet every month to review safety-related concerns and discuss measures to improve security across the university's campuses. The inclusion of DUSU office-bearers is intended to give elected student leaders a platform to raise concerns and participate directly in these discussions.

The reconstitution follows a review of the university's campus safety arrangements after a reported security incident at Lady Shri Ram College for Women raised concerns among students and faculty. The university's earlier safety panel, constituted in October, was subsequently replaced following a meeting convened by the Vice-Chancellor with college representatives.

The revised committee brings the principals of five constituent colleges into the panel, including Lady Shri Ram College, and adds elected student representatives to its membership.

The university already has a separate Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address complaints of sexual harassment. Under the University Grants Commission's 2015 regulations, higher education institutions must include student representatives in their ICCs. Delhi University has its own election process for selecting three student members to the committee.

The newly reconstituted Committee on Women Safety and Security has a broader campus safety role and should not be confused with the ICC, which handles sexual harassment complaints and related redressal procedures.