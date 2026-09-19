Delhi University hostel crunch: ABVP pledges push for one lakh student beds

Yash Dabas, who won the post of DUSU President, told IANS: "This demand of ours is not new. In 2015, Delhi University's hostel bed capacity was around 5,700. After continuous efforts by the ABVP, today it has more than doubled to over 12,000. But we will continue to fight for this; we will keep fighting until the capacity reaches 1,00,000 students."