Delhi University flags recruitment irregularities at St Stephen’s, orders probe

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, took serious note of alleged violations in faculty recruitment at St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday.

The EC flagged irregularities in the shortlisting criteria used by the college while recruiting assistant professors across subjects.

Calling the issue “serious,” the council approved the formation of a committee to investigate the matter. It also advised the college to refrain from issuing appointment letters to recommended candidates until further review.