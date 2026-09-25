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Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Apply by October 13; check eligibility and fee waiver

Delhi University has opened applications for the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27. Eligible full-time UG and PG students can apply for fee waivers of up to 100 per cent. Check income limits, documents and deadline
Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2026-27
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The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27 for eligible students seeking financial assistance towards their academic fees. The scheme is being offered through the Office of the Dean, Students’ Welfare (DSW) to support students from families with specified income levels.

The last date to submit the online application is October 13, 2026, according to the DSW announcement. The university has also stated that the schedule for submitting hard copies of the online application and supporting documents will be announced separately on the DSW website.

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Who can apply?

A full-time bonafide student pursuing a UG or PG programme in a Department, Institution or Centre of the University of Delhi can apply, subject to the income and other conditions specified under the scheme.

The 2026-27 announcement divides eligible applicants into two family-income categories:

Official website to apply: University of Delhi

Which students are not eligible?

According to the 2026-27 announcement, students enrolled in B.Tech programmes (excluding CIC), five-year Integrated Law programmes, School of Open Learning (SOL) and NCWEB are not eligible. Students who have an Essential Repeat (ER) in any previous examination are also excluded.

DU's FSS framework is intended for students enrolled directly in eligible University departments/institutions/centres. The university has previously clarified that the scheme is separate from fee arrangements applicable to certain other categories of students.

Documents required for DU FSS 2026-27

Applicants will need to keep the following documents ready:

  • EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or annual family income certificate for the last financial year (2025-26), issued by the competent authority

  • Latest Income Tax Returns for 2025-26, if filed, for eligible family members

  • PAN cards of the relevant family members

  • Self-attested undertaking form in the prescribed format

  • Bonafide certificate signed by the Head/Director of the concerned Centre, Institute or Department

  • Marksheet of the last examination

  • Latest fee receipt

  • Bank passbook showing the student's name, account number and IFSC, or a cancelled cheque

The DSW announcement specifically states that an income certificate signed by a notary will not be accepted. It also requires the bank account submitted to be in the student's name.

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