Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2026-27: Apply by October 13; check eligibility and fee waiver

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2026-27 for eligible students seeking financial assistance towards their academic fees. The scheme is being offered through the Office of the Dean, Students’ Welfare (DSW) to support students from families with specified income levels.

The last date to submit the online application is October 13, 2026, according to the DSW announcement. The university has also stated that the schedule for submitting hard copies of the online application and supporting documents will be announced separately on the DSW website.