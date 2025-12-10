Delhi University extends scholarship application deadline to December 22

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting application forms for its various scholarships for the academic year 2025–26, giving students additional time to complete the process.

Eligible candidates can now apply until December 22, 2025, through the university’s official scholarship portal.

The earlier deadline was November 30. The university has advised students to carefully review the rules, eligibility criteria and application procedures before submitting their forms.

All details are available on the official Delhi University website. For undergraduate students, DU offers a wide range of book-grants and merit-based financial support.