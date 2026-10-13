Delhi University considers Rs 8,000-crore hostel expansion across campuses

The University of Delhi (DU) considered hostel construction and redevelopment proposals worth around Rs 8,000 crore at its Executive Council meeting on October 13. The projects aim to accommodate more than 30,000 students.

The proposals include new hostels at the Dhaka Complex, Najafgarh and Surajmal Vihar campuses, along with the reconstruction of three existing hostels in North Campus. The university's Finance Committee has recommended that the projects be placed before the Executive Council for approval. If cleared, they will be sent to the respective ministries for funding and other necessary approvals.

The proposals come amid shortage of university accommodation following the September 6 collapse of a five-storey paying guest building in Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, including five DU students, and injured 12 others.