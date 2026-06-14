Delhi University COL announces admissions for foreign languages from June 17

New Delhi: The Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, has opened admissions for its one-year certificate and diploma programmes in eight foreign languages and announced that admissions for several courses will begin on June 17.
According to a statement, the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE) at the School of Open Learning (SOL), is offering the language programmes in collaboration with the DU departments.
The courses are available in German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. COL Director Payal Mago said the initiative will expand access to language education and equip learners with skills that can enhance academic and career opportunities.
She said the institution is also planning to introduce the language programmes in online mode.
The OLDC is also set to launch one-year certificate and diploma courses in Russian in collaboration with the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies, University of Delhi.
The Russian language programmes will be offered in both classroom and online formats, it stated.
Meanwhile, admissions for DDCE's flagship professional programmes will commence on June 17, it said.
These include the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc), and the Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Digital Media Leadership (PGDADLM), the statement said.
The university said candidates can visit the Open Learning admission portal for details.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.