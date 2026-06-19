Delhi University climbs to 322nd in QS World University Rankings 2027

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has further improved its position in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027 released on Thursday, reinforcing its reputation as one of India’s leading higher education institutions. According to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, DU secured the 322nd position globally, moving up six places from its 328th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2026.
The improvement reflects the university’s continued progress in academics, research, sustainability, and employability. DU achieved an overall score of 43.8, up from 42.6 last year. Among Indian universities, DU remains one of the strongest performers and continues to hold a prominent place in the country’s higher education landscape.
The QS World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 8,808 institutions worldwide, with 1,504 universities from 106 countries and territories making the final rankings. India recorded its highest-ever representation with 52 institutions included in the rankings. “DU emerged as one of the key contributors to India’s growing global academic presence,” said the V-C on Thursday.
A major highlight of DU’s performance was its improvement in Citations per Faculty, where its ranking rose from 403 to 318, indicating stronger research quality, visibility, and global impact. The university also made significant gains in Sustainability, climbing from 297 to 240, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and social engagement. In Employer Reputation, DU improved from 319 to 304, showcasing the increasing recognition of its graduates among employers worldwide.
Within India, DU performed exceptionally well across several indicators. It ranked second in Employment Outcomes, fourth in Sustainability, fourth in International Research Network, and sixth in Academic Reputation. These achievements underline the university’s growing influence both nationally and internationally.
Professor Yogesh Singh credited the success to the collective efforts of faculty members, researchers, students, staff, alumni, and stakeholders. He emphasised that the improved ranking reflects the strength of DU’s academic ecosystem and its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. He added that the university would continue working to enhance its global reputation and contribute meaningfully to nation-building through higher education.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also improved its global standing in the QS World University Rankings 2027. While detailed indicator-wise data is awaited, reports confirm that JNU registered an improvement over its previous performance and remains among India’s leading universities.
In the QS World University Rankings, JNU is ranked around 558 globally, showing progress compared to earlier editions. JNU continues to enjoy a strong reputation in social sciences, international studies, and research-driven disciplines. It is also among India’s highest-ranked universities in national assessments and has consistently performed well in global subject-specific rankings.
Jamia Millia Islamia registered a significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings 2027, climbing to the 686th global position. This places the institution among the top 20 universities in India in the ranking list.
This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti