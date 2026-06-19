Delhi University climbs to 322nd in QS World University Rankings 2027

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) has further improved its position in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027 released on Thursday, reinforcing its reputation as one of India’s leading higher education institutions. According to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, DU secured the 322nd position globally, moving up six places from its 328th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

The improvement reflects the university’s continued progress in academics, research, sustainability, and employability. DU achieved an overall score of 43.8, up from 42.6 last year. Among Indian universities, DU remains one of the strongest performers and continues to hold a prominent place in the country’s higher education landscape.