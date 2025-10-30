Delhi University cancels DSE seminar on land and democratic rights

NEW DELHI: A scheduled seminar at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi, was cancelled following directions from the university administration.

The seminar, part of the Department of Sociology’s long-running Friday Colloquium series, was titled “Land, Property and Democratic Rights” and was to discuss judicial interpretations of the Right to Property.

According to faculty members, the department received instructions from the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar to cancel the event and report compliance immediately.