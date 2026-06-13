Delhi University Campus of Open Learning announces admissions for language and professional courses



In addition to the language courses, admissions for flagship programmes under DDCE, SOL, COL, University of Delhi will begin from June 17, 2026. These include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc), and Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Digital Media Leadership (PGDADLM).

The university said these programmes are designed to provide quality higher education, professional development, and career advancement opportunities through flexible learning pathways suited for working professionals and students.

Interested candidates have been advised to visit the official admission portal of the Campus of Open Learning, University of Delhi, for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures, fee structure, and important dates.