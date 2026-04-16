Delhi University Academic Council Erupts Over Exam Chaos, UG Reforms and Faculty Concerns

NEW DELHI: A stormy meeting of the Academic Council at Delhi University on Wednesday saw sharp concerns raised over examination schedules, undergraduate reforms, faculty conditions and academic integrity, with elected member Dr. Maya John submitting a detailed “Note for Action” to the Vice-Chancellor.
One of the key issues flagged during the Zero Hour was the recently released examination date sheet, which allegedly contradicts the official academic calendar for 2025–26. Council members said the schedule effectively curtails the summer vacation, reducing it to barely three weeks in July, and places undue pressure on students and faculty.
Concerns were also raised over a notification mandating May 20, 2026, as the last date for uploading dissertation marks on the Samarth portal. Members argued that the timeline compels fourth-year undergraduate students to submit dissertations before completing their theory examinations, potentially affecting the quality of research. The Council urged a review of the policy.
Structural concerns with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 were also highlighted. In her dissent note, Dr. John termed the Semester VIII assessment guidelines “unfeasible and irrational”, adding that the expansion of the four-year undergraduate programme has not been matched by adequate funding, faculty recruitment or infrastructure, risking dilution of the research component.
Issues of academic integrity were discussed, with members flagging the absence of a zero-tolerance policy on plagiarism and raising concerns over “crony publications” in college journals with opaque peer-review processes. Calls were made for stricter oversight.
Workplace safety and governance issues were also raised, including allegations of harassment and violations of professional ethics. Members sought regular audits of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) and speedy disposal of pending cases. The condition of guest faculty came under scrutiny, with criticism over growing reliance on temporary appointments and demands for better remuneration and policy review.
This story is reported by Ifrah Mufti